CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities hope you can help ID a man accused of criminal damage to property. It happened at a laundromat in the 1500-block of 10th Street, during mid-afternoon, in early January. The suspect tried to burglarize a vending machine, but only damaged the lock in the attempt.







Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward.

Coles County Crime Stoppers

(866) 345 – 8488

P3Tips.com