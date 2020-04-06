Suspect considered armed & dangerous

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Police responded to a deadly shooting Sunday near the corner of Dennis and Wood streets. Authorities say a 36-year old man was shot several times and was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the suspect as Bryant Bunch who’s accused of first degree murder. They say he could be armed and dangerous. Investigators also say this was not a random crime and it’s not believed to be gang-related.

Anyone with information should contact police or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous and may earn a cash reward of up to $500.

Macon County Crime Stoppers

(217) 423 – TIPS

Decatur Police Department Detective Bureau

(217) 424 – 2734