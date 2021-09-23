Suspect arrested in double homicide investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – A suspect was arrested in connection to a double homicide that occurred over the weekend in Danville, according to the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department.

23-year-old Gregory Burns was arrested at his home in Bourbonnais on Tuesday and was returned to Vermilion County the next day.

Burns was arrested for shooting four people at the Bluebird Liquor Store early Sunday morning. Two of the victims – 20-year-old Leslie Fisher Jr. and 21-year-old Charles Jones Jr. – died from their injuries. The other two victims survived.

Charges have not been officially filed through the Vermilion County state’s attorney’s office.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.