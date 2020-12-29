Suspect arrested for shooting that hurt one

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield police arrested a man who is accused of shooting someone on Wednesday.

A press release from the Springfield Police Department says detectives arrested 47-year-old Paul Whiteside, of Springfield, on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened near the intersection of Second and Laurel streets.

Investigators say before shots were fired, the victim and a suspect were involved in a disturbance inside of an apartment building.

Police say the victim left the apartment and he was shot at through a window while outside.

Whiteside was arrested for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession of a weapon by a felon, police say.

He was booked at the Sangamon County Jail. Formal charges are pending by the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Police ask anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call SPD at 217-788-8311 or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427.