Survey to help determine summer events

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — One organization in Champaign needs your help to determine events this summer.

Visiting Champaign County released a survey today and is asking for your input on working, shopping, dining, and recreation.

It’s in partnership with the health department and other community organizations.

Answers from this will have an effect on summer events like the Urbana Sweet Corn Fest and Friday Night Live.

Officials with Visiting Champaign County say they want to get back to doing the things people love in a safe and comfortable way.

“It really helps us as a community understand what our community is going to look like, what staffing needs to look like, and what the municipalities need to do in terms of special event permits,” says Vice President of Marketing & Community Engagement Terri Reifsteck. “And, of course, our event planners in terms of budgeting and understanding whether or not people will be coming to events based on their comfort level.”

This is Visiting Champaign County’s third survey since the pandemic started.

The last day to submit is May 4th.