Survey results of sexual misconduct & UI’s response released

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A survey of more than 2,000 UIUC students last year provided data on experiences of sexual misconduct and the university’s response.

Researchers caution the results are not reflective of the experience of all students since there were only 2,076 responses to 12,500 surveys sent out. Respondents were about 60% female having completed at least a portion of the Sexual Misconduct and Perceived Campus Response Survey.

The term “sexual misconduct” refers to violence including sexual assault, sexual harassment, cyberharassment, stalking and dating violence. The limited results were combined with similar surveys conducted in 2015 and 2017.

Findings from the 2019 survey include:

Women, members of the LGBTQ community, Greek-affiliated students and students living with a disability are more likely to report incidents of sexual misconduct.

Students who reported sexual misconduct also experienced greater distress and disengagement with their academic work.

Most students do not tell others about sexual misconduct, but those who do are most likely to tell a friend.

Students felt safer from sexual misconduct while on campus than off campus.

Students reported confidence in Illinois’ perceived response to sexual misconduct.

