DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)–Officers were called to 1400 E Garfield in Decatur at 5:27 p.m. after neighbors heard shots fired.

One man can be seen opening a door in the video and opening fire. It was one of six shootings that happened over the weekend.

Police are still looking for suspects. If you know anything, they said to call the Decatur Detectives Bureau or Crime Stoppers.