Supreme Court reschedules bar exam

Friday, the Illinois Supreme Court announced the bar exam has been rescheduled due to measures implemented in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic to reduce exposure and infection rates.

Future barristers were scheduled to take the exam at the end of July. Now, they will have more time to study or stress. The new exam is being offered September 9 – 10.

The court also made allowances for flexibility in preparing and administering the exam to ensure the health and well-being of anyone involved in any part of the process.

