Support local restaurants this holiday season

Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)



Michael Madigan, owner of Hickory River Smokehouse, shares how the restaurant industry has been effected by COVID restrictions.

Hickory River Smokehouse started here in Urbana 25 years ago. We have been making award winning barbecue for a quarter century, and have five locations.

Hickory River put beef brisket on the Central Illinois map!

I am a restaurateur, and these are tough times in the restaurant/bar business. I want to appeal to your viewers to buy gift cards from local small businesses that are struggling to stay open during the pandemic/shutdown.

