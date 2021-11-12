Supply and demand impacting foodbanks

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hunger and food insecurity across the nation have dropped over the past six months, but the need remains far above pre-pandemic levels. That’s according to the Associated Press.

Supplies are holding steady at Eastern Illinois Foodbank, but leaders are encouraging people to donate if you can.

“So, we know there are national supply chain issues, and they’re affecting foodbanks nationwide. We’ve been pretty fortunate there that we haven’t seen a lot of that yet,” said Eastern Illinois Foodbank VP of Development, Molly Delaney.

Despite supply chain issues and price hikes on just about everything, Delaney says they’re currently prepared to help the nearly 100,000 people facing food insecurity across the area.

“We’ve had some issues on issues on delays on things like soup or readymade meals, but for the most part things have gone really smoothly. We still have plenty of food in our warehouse, and our partner agencies still have plenty of food,” Delaney said.

Eastern Illinois Foodbank broke records in 2020, and the group was able to distribute 11.7 million pounds of food and served more than 350,000 people.

Delaney said people on fixed incomes are feeling the pinch the most right now, and even though their warehouse is stocked, she encourages people to donate, especially ahead of the holidays.

“It is just an amazing feeling when you want to be able to help, but you feel kind of powerless, because you don’t know what to do, we can help make that transition for you. So, by donating to us, we can help you help your neighbor,” Delaney said.

If you’d like to help a family in need, all your donations stay local.

