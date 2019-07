TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — An organization is helping tornado victims.

House in a Box is donating supplies to the town. Officials say the organization provides household goods and furniture to qualified disaster survivors who have unmet needs.

This comes after many homes and buildings were destroyed or damaged from tornadoes last December. Supplies can be picked up at 10 a.m. at the old Gagne Building on West Spresser Street.