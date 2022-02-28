DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– Nowhere has the mask debate been more intense than at schools. In Danville, board of education meetings were met with picket signs and impassioned speeches asking board members to remove the mask mandate.

But in the last week, it’s become clear to the superintendent that the rhetoric stirring up fear in those meetings does not match what’s being seen in the classroom.

Danville and the majority of our largest school districts have since gone to a mask-optional policy. (Danville recommends masks.) The shift left administrators with several questions about how to make sure everyone continues to be able to come to school and feel safe.

Weeks back, with the looming change in policy, Danville Superintendent Alicia Geddis asked staff how they were feeling.

The response from around 30 percent of the staff was that if masks come off, they would need special accommodations. Many of those teachers requested remote learning, according to Geddis, something she feared would be detrimental to the school district’s in-person learning model.

As of Monday, with a mask-optional policy in place, Geddis said those requests to teach remotely have been rescinded.

“This last week an amazing thing happened that the majority of our students kept their masks on,” the superintendent explained. “The staff felt comfortable with what they were seeing, it was not what they thought they would see.”

We asked her where the disconnect was, considering the majority of speakers at the board meetings held anti-mask sentiment and the fact that most students still showed up to school with face coverings after the vote.

“Certainly student behavior…” she paused. “It didn’t match what was happening here in the board meetings and I’ll just say that.”

After our interview, Geddis called and said she just learned of two teachers who requested to work in classrooms where everyone is masked, but that was worked out. Another teacher volunteered to take all of the unmasked students in another classroom, ultimately keeping everyone in school.

The superintendent said regular testing is still available, but not required, for staff who want it. The district is also supplying N95 masks.