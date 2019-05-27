Sunset vigil Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) -- A group is working to bring more resources to the community. People are gathering at Lincoln Park to remember loved ones lost from drugs, gun violence and suicide.

The woman who came up with the idea for it lost two children to drugs and alcohol. She wants to prevent other families from experiencing the same heartbreak. The gathering is called Sunset Vigil in the Park.

Community leaders, the local fire department, and neighbors are attending. There will be speakers, food and, at the end of the event, there's a candlelight vigil to remember those who died from violence and substance abuse.