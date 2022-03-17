CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In a symbolic gesture, several billboards throughout the Champaign area now display a sunflower on them.

The billboards are part of a new campaign from Adams Outdoor Advertising to express support for the people of Ukraine. At least 20 such billboards have been spotted throughout the area.

The sunflower has served as a symbol of peace dating back to the time of artists like Vincent Van Gogh. The flower has even made an appearance in Ukraine during Russia’s invasion.

A video of a Ukrainian woman confronting Russian troops surfaced in February and went viral. In the video. the woman told the Russians to put sunflower seeds in their pockets so the flowers could bloom wherever they fall.