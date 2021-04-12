Sunday shooting leaves 46-year-old man hospitalized in intensive care

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Police in Urbana say a man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The call went out at 4:39 p.m. for shots fired in the area of South Webber Street and East Fairlawn Avenue. Dispatchers say several people reported the shooting.

Officers say when they got to the scene, a 46-year-old man was found lying on the ground, and he was unresponsive. Police say several rounds were fired at him, and one hit the back of his head.

The man was taken to Carle Hospital in Urbana. Police said around midnight Monday that he is in intensive care, adding he may not survive his injuries.

Investigators say the man, who is from the Champaign-Urbana area, was visiting a nearby home and was letting his friend’s dog out. Police say while he was in the front yard with the dog, a single suspect approached him.

Detectives say a silver four-door sedan was seen leaving the area right after the shooting occurred.

The Urbana Police Department says it’s continuing to investigate the shooting. It asks anyone with more information, photographs, or video recordings to contact their office by calling 217-384-2320.

Detectives say they can meet with you privately. You can also report information to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 217-373-TIPS, online at this link, or on the P3 mobile tip app.