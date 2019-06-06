Summer STEM program is nationally-recognized

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Area kids are in for an exciting summer with a nationally-recogized STEM program coming to town.

Camp Invention uses hands-on activities to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics. For kindergarteners though 6th graders, the program focuses on creativity, innovation, real-world problem solving and innovation.

Camp Invention

Booker T. Washington STEM Academy

June 17 – June 28

Hands-on activities include:

* Innovation Force®: Campers team up with the Innovation Force (NIHF Inductees as superheroes) to battle the evil Plagiarizer, a supervillain who is out to steal the world’s greatest ideas. As children create a device to retrieve the stolen ideas, they learn about the importance of intellectual property and the U.S. patent system.

* Deep Sea Mystery™: The children embark on a research adventure at sea to dig up fossils. Using lessons and advice from NIHF Inductees, they invent island-survival tools and underwater equipment.

* Farm Tech™: Campers are put in charge of managing their own farm as they learn the basics of running a business. With the assistance of the Bot-ANN-E robot, they learn fundamental coding techniques to maximize their time and profits. Children also are introduced to DNA syntheses, where they perform their own mock experiment to check the health of their newly purchased livestock.

* DIY Orbot™: The children will explore frequency, circuit boards, motors and gears as they use real tools to reverse engineer a remote-control robot. Throughout the week, campers will adapt their DIY Orbot to perform increasingly challenging tasks.