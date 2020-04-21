Summer music camp going digital

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Girls Rock C-U will be moving to a virtual format for the summer in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This would have been the third summer for the music camp. Organizers are now working on a free weeklong virtual camp. They are asking parents to fill out a survey to let them know what kind of programming to set up. Options include live one-on-one lessons, recorded lessons and a virtual lunchtime concert featuring local artists.

If you’re interested in being an instructor, hosting a virtual workshop or helping organizers out, you can email girlsrockcu@gmail.com with the subject line “GRCU Virtual Summer Camp Programming.”

To fill out a survey with suggestions for Girls Rock C-U’s virtual camp, click here.