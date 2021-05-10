Summer camp options for children

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)—The Urbana Park District is giving kids an opportunity to have fun once school is out. They’re offering summer camp for children of all ages.

Coronavirus safety guidelines will be followed, so they’re running at about half capacity. The staff wants parents to know the park district is focused on keeping children safe.

To learn more, there will be two virtual Zoom open houses on May 11th. The first open house will be from noon to 1pm. The second open house will be 6pm to 7pm.

Caregivers can register online.