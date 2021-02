SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new addition to the Sullivan Police force.

Renzo is the department’s first ever K9 unit. He begins academy training on Monday.

Across an 8-week program, Renzo will learn how to search for illegal drugs and apprehend suspects. He’ll also go through bite-training.

Police say they’re excited for him to get trained and it will be a great thing for the city.