Local News

Suburban Express shut down

By:

Posted: May 07, 2019 07:24 PM CDT

Updated: May 07, 2019 09:08 PM CDT

Suburban Express shut down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After a legal battle lasting more than a year against the state, Suburban express is now shut down.

Owner Dennis Toeppen filed court documents to end the business earlier this month. All operations have stopped for Suburban Express, Allerton Charter Coach  and Illini Shuttle.
    
He stated the reason for shutting down the company was because, "I stopped enjoying this business around 2001, and I think it's beginning to show."

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected