Suburban Express shut down
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) -- After a legal battle lasting more than a year against the state, Suburban express is now shut down.
Owner Dennis Toeppen filed court documents to end the business earlier this month. All operations have stopped for Suburban Express, Allerton Charter Coach and Illini Shuttle.
He stated the reason for shutting down the company was because, "I stopped enjoying this business around 2001, and I think it's beginning to show."
