ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Summertime is almost over, but it’s still a great time to enjoy the great outdoors. And for Illinoisans, one state park is their top choice to do so.

Digital insurance comparison and marketplace website Insuranks calculated the most popular state or national park in each state based on searches over the past three years. Starved Rock State Park is the most popular Illinois state park, according to that study.

It’s no surprise Starved Rock edged out other state parks in Illinois. After all, Stacker compiled data from TripAdvisor and ranked it among the highest-rated things to do in Illinois.

Additionally, the park has more than 1,600 reviews on TripAdvisor, where it holds a 4.5-star rating. Some of the most recent reviews praise the location for its views and various trails, giving visitors a plethora of options for hiking.

Along with hiking and horseback riding trails, the state park also allows fishing and boating on the Illinois River. It has gorgeous rock formations, 13 miles of trails, and 18 canyons.

Starved Rock also has a campground with 133 premium sites with electricity — a plus for folks looking to spend a few nights in the great outdoors. And plenty of Americans are looking to do just that, according to Insuranks, which found that two out of three Americans are planning on, or have already gone on a camping trip this year.

Curious to learn more about Starved Rock State Park? Check out its website for more details.