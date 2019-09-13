Students treated for fundraising efforts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It was a day full of treats for some elementary school students, in more ways than one. Not only did they take a trip on a limo, but it took them straight to an ice cream shop.

The top sellers from each class at Barkstall Elementary School got to take a special trip on a limo and to the Marble Slab Creamery for ice cream on Friday. All of the students at the school collectively raised $9,000. It was all from selling Columbia Street Coffee and hot chocolate.

The school gets to keep half of what they raise. Almost all of it is going back to their arts program. They may also use some of the money to buy supplies for the library. The fundraising took about four weeks.

“There’s a long list [of needs], and the beauty of raising a lot of money is that we can diversify all that to all the different needs that the school has,” said PTA member Mandy Danowitc.

“It was fun. I raised more than $170,” said student Audrey Seyfert.

The top-selling first-grader raised more than $700. Organizers say it helps that the kids have a background in other fundraising efforts, like boy and girl scouts.