Students to learn about pedestrian safety

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Students will learn about pedestrian safety during the upcoming school year.

In July, Alderwoman Kammy Johnson Anderson expressed concerns that children and teens don’t understand the safest way to walk on the roads, especially in neighborhoods that don’t have sidewalks. The NHTSA recommends walking facing traffic if there are no sidewalks.

Paxton’s engineer had suggested teaming up with the school district to request a grant for establishing safer routes to school, but Johnson Anderson said she was more concerned with the immediate deadline of the start of the school year. That’s why she said she teamed up with the school district to establish a new curriculum within the athletic department.

“We’re going to work with the P.E. departments in the school, the police department, the cross country coach and myself are going to work with P.E. teachers to educate the kids,” Johnson Anderson said. “So, things are looking good.”

Students in Paxton return to school in early September.