Students’ tires slashed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Police hope someone has tips on recent criminal damage to vehicles.

It happened overnight Sunday, May 19 to Monday, May 20, in the 400-block of Peacock Drive and the 400-block of Dorchester Drive, in Mahomet.

Tires were slashed on two vehicles; both belonging to high school students. No other damage was reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police who can arrange to speak privately with you. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

Authorities remind citizens information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous.

Calls are routed to a third-party national call center which receives your information, completes a tips information form then passes it to the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.

Champaign County Crime Stoppers

(217) 373 – TIPS (8477)

P3 Tips mobile app

373tips.com

