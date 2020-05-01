Students take cardboard cutout of teacher on adventures

NEOGA, Ill. (WICA) — An elementary class is finding a fun way to spend time with their teacher while school is out – or at least spend time with a cardboard version of her.

They’re calling it Flat Mrs. White, kind of like Flat Stanley from the book series. It’s based on Melinda White, a fourth grade teacher. Her students missed her so much they all made their own cardboard versions of her. They’re taking pictures and posting them on a Facebook group. White is a big Chicago Cubs fan, so one student gave his Flat Mrs. White a Cubs shirt.

“She has been around 30 years teaching, and she has taught the kids in her class’ parents, so she’s made an impact, not only this year, but for so many people in the community,” said mother Mindi Haarmon.

Wright is retiring after this year. Parents say Flat Mrs. White shows how much kids love spending time with her as a teacher and how much they miss her.