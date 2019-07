CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — As the country gets set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing, some local students did their own launching Saturday. Teenagers shot off model rockets and gliders at Dodds Park.

It’s the finale to their week at Illinois Aerospace Institute Camp. These weren’t just any rockets; they had cargo aboard. The camp launches again Sunday; the actual anniversary of Apollo 11 landing on the moon.