Students selected for new ambassador program

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s a new program in the Urbana School District that will give students a stronger voice during Board of Education Meetings.

On Tuesday night, several high school students were sworn in as BOE Student Ambassadors. Parker Schroeder, a sophomore, and Mycal Turner, a freshman, will serve for the rest of the school year. Achly Ramos River, a sophomore, is an alternate.

The goal is for these ambassadors to give board members a student’s perspective during meetings and deliver important information to their classmates.

Nine students applied to the program. District leaders say other applicants will be able to join a Superintendent advisory group.