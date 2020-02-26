Students recognized as innovators

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Three area schools are joining forces to uplift students who are innovative, creative or inspirational.

Illinois State University, Pontiac Township High School and Millikin University created the Celebrating High School Innovators Awards. Chris Merril, a professor of Technology and Engineering Education at ISU, Paul Ritter, a biology, ecology and earth science teacher at Pontiac High School partnered to develop the special event.

It honors high school students who meet current and emerging social needs through innovation in one of five areas:

Arts, Media & Literature

Business Entrepreneurship

Food, Health & Nutrition

Social Entrepreneurship

Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM)

The competition was created after educators realized test scores and grade point averages don’t always reveal a student’s full potential.

“This competition requires no GPA and no test scores—just contributions and results,” Ritter said. “The motivation, creativity and tenacity to innovate are essential for our society.”

“This is done intentionally in the spirit of Albert Einstein, who was described by his biographer as a mediocre student for his ‘casual willingness to question authority, his sassy attitude in the face of regimentation, and his lack of reverence for received wisdom.’ We expect many of the most innovative high school students to exhibit similar attitudes and behaviors and to have made amazing contributions.”

The event takes place Monday, March 2, at Bone Student Center. For more information, click here.