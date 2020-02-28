Students’ proposed legislation advances

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Two enterprising Pontiac Township High School students proposed legislation aimed at improving conservation efforts in the state. Senate Resolution 1008 proposes efforts to conserve land, rivers and lakes for present and future generations should be redoubled.

Lauren Durham and Claire Nye attended a hearing of the Environment and Conservation Committee helping Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) present the bill Thursday.

“It was very nerve-racking speaking on behalf of a bill we wrote a month ago,” said Durham. “It was great to see how far we’ve come.”

“It was a wonderful experience to see the timeline of our hard work come to a climax,” said Nye. “It is something I will remember forever.”

The trio answered questions from the committee about the resolution which is part of the 30 x 30 movement; an effort to conserve 30% of land and waters by 2030. The legislation passed the committee unanimously.

Pontiac Township High School student Lauren Durham, left, testifies in a Senate Environment and Conservation Committee, along with fellow student Claire Nye, right, on behalf of legislation they proposed, Senate Resolution 1008. The legislation was filed by State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington), center.

State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) welcomes to the Capitol, from left to right, Claire Nye, Lauren Durham, and teacher Paul Ritter from Pontiac Township High School.

The students worked in collaboration with others from their own school as well as Lemont High School and Whitney M. Young Magnet High School.

The students also created Operation Endangered Species. It’s raised more than $100,000 and partnered with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to help restore Alligator Snapping Turtles to their native environments. In addition, working on international conservation efforts which include Brazil, Kenya, Taiwan and Turkey.