UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Veterinarians expect to see more cases of animals intoxicated with marijuana. In the first week of the state's legalization, the UI Veterinary Teaching Hospital saw two cases.

Dr. Caroline Tonozzi, a specialist in veterinary emergency and critical care who heads the small animal ER at the hospital says, “Animal poison control hotlines have been reporting exponential increases in the number of calls about pets exposed to marijuana as the drug has been legalized for medical or recreational use in states across the country.”