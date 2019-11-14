Students not concerned with hearings

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — The United States House of Representatives opened impeachment hearings Wednesday looking into President Donald Trump for an abuse of power.

But were people keeping up with the historic events? Some young people at the University of Illinois say they have not been. They say they are tired of the drama.

Only two sitting presidents have been voted to be impeached, Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton. But some students were not even alive for the most recent impeachment hearings.

A political science professor at the school says he has some students who are tuned in. But they are in the vast minority of students on campus. Freshman Jay Patel thinks students have more important things to focus on. He says him and many of his peers just cannot keep up.

“It kinda determines the character of someone who’s running our country, but some people that want just information and they don’t have time for the drama of politics,” says Patel. “So it is important but I don’t think a lot of people actually follow politics.”

The same professor says it is hard to compare Wednesday’s hearing to even Clinton’s. He thinks all bets are off for what to expect moving forward.

It may be hard to predict how long things may go on. It is expected that hearings could continue for months to come.

The next public hearing is scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify.