Students jump at sewing opportunity

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A librarian’s sewing hobby has now turned into something students throughout North Ridge Middle School can enjoy.

Kimberly Blodgett says she spends time with students who have injuries and aren’t able to take part in P.E. Blodgett says they quickly get tired of playing video games, cards or Scrabble.

The idea to teach them all how to sew came about when she was working on her own sewing project on her lunch hour and she asked the students if they wanted to make pillows. They all jumped at the idea.

Now, students are cutting their lunch hours short to make sure they have time to come to the library to work on their projects. She’s calling her effort the Pillow Project. At first, she was funding all of the materials on her own, but three weeks ago, Blodgett also received a $500 grant to go toward sewing materials from the Danville Public School Foundation.

Blodgett’s goal is to eventually get all of the eighth graders involved in sewing. Blodgett is always looking for donations of materials, so you should contact her at the North Ridge Middle School library at (217) 444-3420 if you want to help out.