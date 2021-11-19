Students honor life of 18-year-old stabbing victim

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Lanphier High School students remembered one of their classmates Friday after he was stabbed this week.

Springfield School District officials said the students led a peaceful moment of silence and celebrated the life of 18-year-old Pierre Scott.

Officials stated, “We will continue our emotional support of students and encourage them to take advantage of these resources provided by our social workers and psychologists on staff. We will continue to allow the space and time for students to express themselves and heal through the channels available to them at school.”

According to officials, they have requested an analysis of electrical and structural measures for metal detectors. They are also looking into portable metal detectors for short-term use and looking into other building modifications.