Students get prorate on semester fees

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — For more than a month, students at UIUC have been out of the classroom. That is why they are getting some of their costs back.

“We felt it was appropriate to prorate room and board, a student service fee, and campus transportation fee,” says Associate Chancellor Lowa Mwilambwe.

Students service fees are usually around $294 a semester, but the University says they gave back $157 per student. For transportation fees, they gave back $33 of $62. But one student is not happy with only that much.

“I was counting on this refund to help me but it’s just $190,” says senior Gabby Vazquez. “It’s something, but it’s a slap in the face for how much money I’m paying year to year in tuition. $30,000 and you can only afford to give me less than $200? It makes no sense to me whatsoever.”

In total, the University says they were set back $22.5 million in room and board funds, and another $5.3 million in just services. Because of that loss, UIUC says they are assessing ways to respond to that hit to their budget.

“The impact is still significant for all of our University, because we have to scramble and start making decisions on, ‘How do we contain these losses? How do we make cuts where appropriate?'” says Mwilambwe.

Students living on-campus got an average of $2900 back because of their room and board fees.