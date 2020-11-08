Students fundraise for local organization

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of Millikin University students are giving back to the community of Decatur. They are helping raise money for the Children’s Museum of Illinois.

“This is a wonderful place and a wonderful jewel in our community.”

And it has been closed since March because of the pandemic. Millikin students in the Information Systems class are trying to help it re-open.

“They use the same analytical skills that they would have used for a systems problem, but applied it to something completely different,” Says Clinical Instructor Ed Weber.

Students decided to take their talents to the parking lot. They say people buy a parking spot then fill the space with any chalk artwork.

“One of the things that we can do, since we’re not able to be inside; we have a really nice wonderful parking lot. So we thought we should should use the space,” says Interim President and CEO of the Children’s Museum Abby Koester.

She says raising awareness for the museum is huge. This event will be apart of many others to follow.

“I also love the idea of bringing people together outside to spread love and spread positivity. And I just love seeing the talent that our community has. There’s so many cool pieces of art here.”

The museum says they will hold more fundraisers in the future, but they are still accepting donations.