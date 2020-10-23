Students file complaint against Anti-Semitism

Jewish university students are moving forward with a federal complaint they filed against the University of Illinois back in march.

They’re accusing U of I of allowing a hostile environment towards jewish students to grow. The complaint cites an increase in swastikas, vandalism of jewish houses and harassment of jewish students. One student, Ian Katsnelson, said he wishes the university moved faster to protect its jewish students.

“For me it’s upsetting to get notifications about swastikas in my group chats with other Jewish students, before hearing something from the University about what’s going on and what they’re going to do about it.”

Another student, Lauren Nesher says the comments she and her friends hear from other students on campus are really demeaning.

“I’ve been called a Nazi on campus,” Nesher said. “As someone whose grandparents survived the Holocaust, those comments are just devastating.”

The complaint also accused members of the Students for Justice in Palestine of antisemitism, and creating a training program for multicultural advocates that they believe is Anti-Israeli indoctrination.

One of the most controversial topics on campus has been the discussion over whether the University should divest resources from Israel. Palestinian students and advocates feel that it’s just one of many steps they can take to increase their representation and voice. Jewish students feel that some of the rhetoric is dangerous, and negatively impacts their safety.

The Students for Justice in Palestine say their movement is not about erasing the identity of Jewish students, but bringing to awareness to the Palestinian struggle for equality and justice.

“I think if we can have a productive conversation, people would be able to understand that our movement is about justice and peace for Palestinians” S.J.P.’s Buthaina Hattab said.

The University says they will never tolerate bigotry, racism or hate on campus, and that officials have been working to address students’ concerns.