Students celebrate 30 year tradition

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Monday marks the beginning of the 2020 Cotton Club at UI, a tradition that has been going on for more than 30 years.

The week long event is run by housing and students in the Central Black Student Union. It includes a fashion show, karaoke night, and more. CBSU President Mariah Mack says the events help promote and expose all of the art going on at the University.

Each day of the week will bring a new event with a different style of art. CBSU does have two advisers, but they say the students do all of the work involved in putting it on. Mack says organizing and also being in it is totally new to her.

“I would say it’s important for students to take part in it just to experience something different,” says Mack. “Personally, this is my first year I’m actually in the fashion show. It’s just stepping outside of your comfort zone. And I would say it’s definitely helped me grow a lot this past year.”

They expect to see over 600 people at all of their events. The CBSU says it takes about 50 of their volunteers total to put it all together. The culminates with the Fashion Show on Friday and Variety Show on Saturday.