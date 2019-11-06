Students build sheds for class and community

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Every school year, students from Mahomet-Seymour High School build a shed for someone in the community. All that person has to do is pay for the materials.

“To give these kids an opportunity to kinda learn that trade aspect and apply all these skills, it’s awesome,” says teacher Eric Andracke. “The kids really enjoy it.”

The construction class has 40 students work on the buildings from August until early November. Most of the kids look forward to learning the life skills involved in the construction. But they say having someone using their school work is a fun perk.

“The fact that we’re all working together and that’s going to be used and actually be put to use is kinda cool,” said senior Costen Campion. “As a class we’re able to do that. So I think it’s a pretty cool feeling.”

Many of them had never hammered a nail before taking the class. The only thing left to do is putting on the garage door and moving it to it’s new home.