Students build bowls to benefit dogs

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Students at Champaign’s READY Program are learning to give back with their first service project.

The woodshop class spent a month building dog bowl stands to be auctioned off by the Champaign County Humane Society. The project was helped with donations of wood and other building materials. The READY Program Director Liza Thomas says there kinds of projects are important for students to feel connected.

“They just feel like they’re part of the community and that they’re still part of a family and a school that’s in our community,” says Thomas. “It’s a project that allows students to take pride in something that they’re doing and giving back.”

The four different sized stands will be auctioned off at the Fur Ball Gala. It takes place Friday, October 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the I-Hotel.