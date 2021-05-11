Students build and donate animal houses to shelter

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A group of students is asking you for donated scrap materials to continue helping the Effingham County Animal Shelter & Control.

12 students in the shop class at Steward-Strasburg High School built them several animal houses.









Jill Spour, their teacher, came up with the idea at the beginning of the school year in September. She wanted to give her students a sense of accomplishment by building something useful from discarded materials while paying it forward to their community.

The shelter says cats that were in the overflow room now have a place to hang out while they wait to be adopted.

Spour wants to be able to continue this project for years to come and is calling the project, ‘The S-S Recycling Animal Housing Project.”

She is asking for any scrap supplies you could donate. Here is the full list:

Scrap

Lumber

Shingles

Plywood

Drip edge

Siding

Screws

Paint

Other building supplies

If you have supplies or have questions, you can email jspour@stew-straw.org.