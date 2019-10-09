Students benefit from grant to foodbank

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Horace Mann is giving the Central Illinois Foodbank a $25,000 grant to purchase fresh milk and eggs to benefit children and families at Harvard Park Elementary School.

The grant will allow the foodbank to be a consistent source of dairy and protein to about 345 children at the school. Currently, 92% of those students are considered low-income.

By giving children and their families direct access to fresh produce and other healthy options, the foodbank hopes to empower children to develop healthy eating habits which, in turn, increase productivity in school.