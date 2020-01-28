Students act to save environment

PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — More than 100 high school students will gather Friday for a first-of-its-kind event. The First Youth Summit will be hosted by members of Operation Endangered Species (OES).

PTHS Ecology teacher Paul Ritter is the founder of OES and the International Prescription Pill and Drug Disposal Program, as well as the director of Celebrating High School Innovators Program. He says the purpose of the summit is to help youth have an impact on their community by protecting 30% of land and water by 2030.

He said, “For over a decade Operation Endangered Species has seen firsthand the positive impact that students can have on the world when they come together for the greater good. This summit builds on those efforts and bring together students, community members, businesses, and government officials to discuss and implement the student ideas for the protection of our natural resources.”

Ritter was also awarded the 2012 National Environmental Science Teacher of the Year and the 2014 White House Presidential Award for Innovation in Environmental Science. Ritter’s students are the only group of kids who are finalists in the Nobel Peace Prize for species conversation who are not an institution or group of PhDs.

Ritter says OES is responsible for reintroducing the alligator snapping turtle back to Illinois. In 1983, there were none; now there are more than 500 back in the wild. His students also test water throughout the state for trace amounts of pharmaceuticals and pesticides and are responsible for developing the world’s largest pharmaceutical disposal network. It properly disposes of more than 6.5 million pounds of medications in five countries.

Participating schools include Pontiac Township High School, Lemont High School, Lockport High School, Seneca High School, Pekin High School, Champaign Centennial High School, and Ramstein High School in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany.

During breakout sessions, students from each school will share information about raising and reintroducing endangered species, establishing pollinator plots, securing habitat, testing water, creating public communications, connecting with government officials, building awareness and finalizing the day by writing a state resolution to protect 30% of Illinois’ land and water by 2030.

Patty Melei, Lemont High School English teacher, states, “The real power comes from the energy of students collaborating and committing to real action to protect the land and water resources within their communities. Their voices serve as a strong catalyst in changing social expectations and personal behaviors to protect our environment.”

This year’s keynote speaker is Ritter’s daughter, Baylee, an international environmental motivational speaker, youth coordinator for the Ocean Project, and student founding member of OES. Ritter is a graduate of PTHS and DePaul University with a major in Public Relations & Advertising and Communication Studies with a minor in Environmental Communication.

As a student founder of OES, Baylee works around the world to work with youth to protect ocean resources. In 2011, she helped craft a piece of legislation responsible for generating more than $400,000 to fund medication disposal boxes in Illinois. On behalf of OES, she’s traveled to Kenya, Sweden and Turkey to speak about youth activism at various United Nations events.

