Student wins Red Cross scholarship

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — A Macon resident helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive this summer and earned a $1,000 scholarship as a result of her lifesaving efforts.

After learning about the Leaders Save Lives program from her advisor, Hannah Reichert thought participating would be a great way to give back to the community.

Reichert is currently a senior attending Meridian High School.

“I gained responsibility and awareness for people in need of blood products. It’s amazing to be a part of a lifesaving mission,” she says.

As part of the program, Reichert hosted the event on June 7, which collected 25 lifesaving donations. She was entered in a drawing to win a scholarship and was chosen as a winner.

Blood donors from high school and college blood drives account for about 20 percent of donations given through the Red Cross during the school year.

The Leaders Save Lives program encourages community-minded students to host drives to help maintain the blood supply during these crucial times of the year.