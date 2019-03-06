Student senate votes to help others

UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS, Ill (WCIA)--Some students are trying to make a change, so more people can get the help they need.

The student senate voted to push for more confidential advocates at the women's resource center.

Almost unanimous decision was made to urge the university to hire more people to work in the women's resources center.

That vote was 111 to 1.

The resource center is the designated place for students, staff, and faculty to go for help with sexual misconduct and more.

They provide a safe space for victims.

The student senate recognized this problem and wanted to help.

One student who asked to remain anonymous says she's glad this decision was made.

"I do think it's a good idea because it's a big issue that has been going on. And it needs to be addressed more, a lot of people need more help there's a lot of girls that go through it, it could happen to anyone," student.

Students tell us they have gone to the center and needed help but had to wait a while to be helped.

She said she was put on a list filled with names and the waiting was hard.

The women's resource center is a place where women and men can come to confidentially talk about sexual abuse and harassment, stalking and dating or domestic violence

