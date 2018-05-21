Student seeks seat on county board

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year old, from Mahomet, says he has what it takes to sit on the Champaign County Board.

Ben Chapman is running as a Democrat against Jim Goss for District 1. Chapman says he plans on collecting enough signatures to appear on November’s ballot.

This fall, he starts his senior year at the University of Illinois. Although he’s young, he says the board lacks the perspective of someone from his generation.

He says he’s an advocate for health and education and is studying nutrition and food science. He was also a write-in for State Senate for the 51st District.