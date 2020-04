HUME, Ill. (WCIA) — Families caught off-guard with the stay-at-home directive haven’t been able to wrap up much of the school year.

Parents in the Shiloh CUSD #1 can still order spring portraits from Lifetouch. Just call the company and representatives will help you locate credentials to view and/or place orders.

Lifetouch

(800) 736 – 4753