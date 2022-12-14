URBANA, Ill., (WCIA) — More details are being released about the threatening emails an Urbana High School student sent to multiple staff members.

Sargent Dave Roesch with Urbana Police said the 16-year-old female arrested on Nov. 30 plead guilty to disorderly conduct Tuesday night.

She was a student at Urbana High School.

Roesch said she sent six different emails from two email addresses, maybe a third.

He added that the offender sent emails threatening violence on different days. One on Nov. 15, two on Nov. 16, two on Nov. 26 and one on Nov. 28.

He said a substitute teacher received an email, as well as a teacher and assistant principal. Roesch said the student had issues in the past with the teacher she emailed.

After her plea on Tuesday, she was released to her mom.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office said her next sentencing is Jan 9.