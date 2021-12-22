Student plays National Anthem on violin at Fighting Illini games

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A U of I sophomore amazed the crowd at Fighting Illini games with a National Anthem performance on violin.

Noah Kublank is a sophomore majoring in Violin Performance at the School of Music at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He has been playing violin for 16 years.

The opportunity came to Kublank after Fighting Illini sent out an email to search for a talented performer to play the National Anthem at games. Kublank auditioned in October and got the spot.

Kublank said he has performed at two basketball games so far, which was the men’s basketball game between Illinois and Arizona and the women’s basketball game between Illinois and Butler.

“It was so much fun! It was really cool! It was a new type of performance for me,” said Kublank. “I had a really good time performing at both games. I stayed for both games and really enjoyed the energy!”

Kublank said he is looking forward to auditioning again next year to play the National Anthem at more games of the Fighting Illini.