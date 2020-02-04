Student housing could be coming to former lagoon site

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — More students housing may be coming to Lincoln Avenue in Urbana, but for now, neighbors need to get used to the sight of dirt being turned.

Stark Excavating bought the former storage lagoon property of Illinois American Water. Their plan is not to build, instead they are going to fill the lagoons with dirt from their other projects. American Water sold to California-based LandPro Development Group. They have built two other student apartment complexes at UI, but they could not start on this land until the old lagoons were filled in.

Champaign County records show the property sold for $1.6 million in January. Stark has done projects in Champaign-Urbana in the past, including the Washington Street Drainage Improvement. Their plan is to move dirt from their in-town projects to the site. Stark says it is going to cut trucking costs not having to take it out of town.

This fits perfectly with LandPro’s need to have it filled. The plan is to have LandPro repurchase the property from Stark when it is ready to develop. Broker Alex Ruggieri introduced the two companies. He thinks the development will be big for the community.

“It was a creative way to help all parties get what they needed and in the end leaves the city with a wonderfully valuable development site right along the corridor into campus,” says Ruggieri.

The timeline for selling it back to LandPro all depends on how much dirt could be moved. It could be fast, Stark says they will be able to bid more competitively on projects in the area because of their ability to keep the dirt in-town.

LandPro’s other developments in the area are Octave in Champaign and the Retreat in Urbana. They both opened in the summer of 2019.