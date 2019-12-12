Student favorite being torn down

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A UI staple closed its doors in October and soon students will not be able to tell KAM’s was on Daniel Street at all.

Tear down started this week on the iconic bar and other storefronts on the street. They are going to be replaced be a new apartment building.

Several students passing by the demolition all agreed they were sad to see the old building go. KAM’s has been open on Daniel Street since 1933 and moved into that building in 1975. The Illini Union Bookstore is going to be the only building that stays when the apartments go up.

Some famous features like the front door signage and the Alma Mater mural are gone. A lot of students have stories about their trips to the bar, but one student says his roommate would not be here today without KAM’s.

“His parents met at KAM’s,” says sophomore Sam Booras. “That’s where they met each other and then they got married. I know that’s the same for a lot of people, and a lot of my cousins and uncles who convinced me to come to Illinois, they would always talk about this place. It’s been here forever.”

The bars owners say they are going to incorporate some old elements of KAM’s into the new location. But they felt a move would help keep KAM’s around for a long time. Construction workers say the building should be completely gone by Thursday.

The new location is going to be at the corner of First and Green in Champaign. Construction started when the old KAM’s closed. Their plan is to be opened by Jan. 1.